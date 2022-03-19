Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Natura &Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Natura &Co stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 276,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natura &Co by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% in the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

