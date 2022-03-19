Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $11.14 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGS. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

