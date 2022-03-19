Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.67). Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million.

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

