Neblio Hits 1-Day Volume of $37,546.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $37,546.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,068,923 coins and its circulating supply is 18,804,296 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

