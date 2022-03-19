Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
Shares of NEO opened at C$16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$684.05 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$13.77 and a 12 month high of C$22.85.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
