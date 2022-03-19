Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NEO opened at C$16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$684.05 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$13.77 and a 12 month high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

