NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.
NBSE stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 339,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
