New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.