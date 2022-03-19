New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $38.41.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

