New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $421.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.78. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

