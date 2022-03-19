New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,100 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

