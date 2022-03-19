New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $106.78 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

