Newfound Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

