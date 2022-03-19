Newfound Research LLC Has $106,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $579.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

