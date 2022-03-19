NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTC:NLCP opened at $23.95 on Friday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.