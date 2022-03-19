NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Issues Earnings Results

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTC NLCP opened at $23.95 on Friday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02.

