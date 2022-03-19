NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEXI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.
About NexImmune (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexImmune (NEXI)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.