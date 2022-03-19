NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEXI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 155,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

