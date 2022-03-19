NextDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $351,545.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $351,545.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001954 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,301,068,889 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,836,780 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.