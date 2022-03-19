NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NEE opened at $82.37 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.