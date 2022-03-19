NIKE, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $131.24 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

