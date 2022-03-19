NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.