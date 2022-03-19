NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.69. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

