Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

NKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

