Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NKTX stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $43.49.
NKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
