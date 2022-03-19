Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nokia in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.33 on Friday. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Nokia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

