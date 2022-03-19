Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.92. 678,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,455. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

