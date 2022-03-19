Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 30,059 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $44,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $275.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.82 and its 200 day moving average is $284.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.