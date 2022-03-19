Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,132 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.87% of Citizens Financial Group worth $175,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

