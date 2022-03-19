Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 94,800 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Linde worth $192,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after buying an additional 327,763 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $311.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.67. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $264.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

