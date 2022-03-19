Nordea Investment Management AB Has $156.47 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88,435 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of TE Connectivity worth $156,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average is $149.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

