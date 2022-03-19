Nordea Investment Management AB Has $248.96 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.61% of Prudential Financial worth $248,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

