Nordea Investment Management AB Has $31.93 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after buying an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

