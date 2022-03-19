Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $28.45 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 291,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,447,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.54% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAN opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.