Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 108,301 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 208.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,301 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.91. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

