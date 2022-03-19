Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 77,188 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.26% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $25,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

