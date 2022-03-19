Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NAT stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

