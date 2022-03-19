Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

