NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.