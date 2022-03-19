NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

