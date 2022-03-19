Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Shares Up 1%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRBGet Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.16. 51,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 774,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 364.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRBGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Nutriband Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

