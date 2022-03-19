Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Shares Up 1%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.16. 51,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 774,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 364.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nutriband Inc. ( OTCMKTS:NTRB Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Nutriband Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.