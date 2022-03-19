nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 132.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 314,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,903,000 after acquiring an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

