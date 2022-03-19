NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $753,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.40. The stock has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

