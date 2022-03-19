Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a reduce rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 15.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
