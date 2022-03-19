Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a reduce rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 15.08.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 5.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 4.66 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

