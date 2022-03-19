Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OBCI stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.