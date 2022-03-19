Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.