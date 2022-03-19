Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) PT Raised to GBX 88

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 81 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Old Mutual stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
Old Mutual Company Profile
