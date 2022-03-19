Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) PT Raised to GBX 88

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 81 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Old Mutual stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.