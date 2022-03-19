Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

TSE OLY opened at C$51.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$123.26 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. Olympia Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$41.50 and a 52-week high of C$54.75.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

