ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

ON24 stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 543,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 million and a P/E ratio of -26.31. ON24 has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,450.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

