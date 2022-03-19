Open Platform (OPEN) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $54,670.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00036533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00107491 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

