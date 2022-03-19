Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $13.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $13.57 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a PE ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $772,000. 26.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.