Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 228.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.88. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 692,384 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,709,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.