O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $38,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $689.98 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $480.38 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $664.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

