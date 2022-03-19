Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

